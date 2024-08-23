Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $87.16. 90,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,270. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.