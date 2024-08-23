Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $13,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,606,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,970,912.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $943.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,611 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $232,081.73.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $10,351.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,126 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,915.66.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 793 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,406.62.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,089 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $110,372.57.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,710 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $420,532.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.57.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $46,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1,300.2% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

