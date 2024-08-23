Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Down 1.1%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.43.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products.

