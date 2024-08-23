Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 27.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 77,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

Nucor stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.24. 709,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,699. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average is $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

