Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.34

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.34 and last traded at $115.32, with a volume of 93330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.05.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Post by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Post by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

