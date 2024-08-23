PotCoin (POT) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $16.82 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00105262 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011168 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.