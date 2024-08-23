Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Trading Down 1.4%

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 14,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 764,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday.

Powerfleet Stock Down 0.2 %

Powerfleet Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.69.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

