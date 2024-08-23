Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 712,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

O traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.10. 4,239,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,447. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

