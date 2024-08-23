Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CarMax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:KMX traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,110. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

