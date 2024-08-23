Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.3 %

IFF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,837. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

