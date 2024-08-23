Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,463,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,222. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

