Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $180,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.43. 308,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

