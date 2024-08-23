Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,890 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.13. 850,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,920. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

