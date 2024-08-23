Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 67.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.3% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.8% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 74,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 12,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,547,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,794,514. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

