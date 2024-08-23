Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. 201,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $72.43.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.