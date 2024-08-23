Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.12. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

