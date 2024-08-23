Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after acquiring an additional 416,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,220,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,426,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,824,000 after buying an additional 77,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

