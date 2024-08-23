Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Entergy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock remained flat at $118.80 on Friday. 1,313,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,786. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.