Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44). Approximately 20,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 41,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

Pressure Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The company has a market cap of £13.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high pressure systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the United States, Rest of Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and internationally.

