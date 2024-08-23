Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

VGT traded down $12.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $569.86. 620,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $572.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.