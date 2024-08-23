Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,197 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 1.2% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,727. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

