Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.95. 8,006,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,271,245. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

