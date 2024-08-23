Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 762 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.41 on Thursday, hitting $373.66. 875,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,067. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.48.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

