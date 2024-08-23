Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,940. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

