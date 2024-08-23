Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.02. 851,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,635. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.