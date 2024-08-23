ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Up 7.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 49,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 916,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 46,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $304,553.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,867,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,100,849.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,800,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,435,537.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 1,632.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 228,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,108 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

