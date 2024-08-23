ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Shares Down 2.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.87 and last traded at $59.05. Approximately 4,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 6.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

