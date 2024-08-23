ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $8.03. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 13,554,472 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 2.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
