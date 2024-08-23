ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $8.03. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 13,554,472 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 174,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 63,983 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,291,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 390,730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

