Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTGX

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,831,650. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

PTGX stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.