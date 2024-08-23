PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 73,161 iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMN. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IBMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.64. 55,957 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.