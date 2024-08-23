PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 473.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,944,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,312,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

