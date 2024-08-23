Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,942 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $38,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.42.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE PSA traded up $7.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.75. 194,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,880. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.69. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $340.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

