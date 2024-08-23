PVH Corp. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.39. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.