Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Raised by Analyst

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Onsemi in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

