QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) Insider Sells A$383,196.22 in Stock

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP – Get Free Report) insider Sonia Petering sold 210,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.23), for a total transaction of A$383,196.22 ($258,916.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64.

QANTM Intellectual Property Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from QANTM Intellectual Property’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 4th. QANTM Intellectual Property’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About QANTM Intellectual Property

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, SMEs, multinationals, public sector research institutions, and universities in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hongkong. The company offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks.

