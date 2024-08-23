Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 54,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,252,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $537.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 52,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $122,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,347,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 52,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $122,684.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,347,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $493,410 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 667,329 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

