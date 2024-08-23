Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $61.01 million and $4.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001482 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002284 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

