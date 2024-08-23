Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $60.44 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Radio Caca has a market cap of $60.44 million and $4.73 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

