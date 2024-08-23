Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

