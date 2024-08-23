Raymond James Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$27.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$23.61 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -52.00%.

In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.66, for a total value of C$113,309.00. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,172 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

