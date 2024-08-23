Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Down 1.6%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.30 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 99.20 ($1.29). 310,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 813,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.80 ($1.31).

Reach Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £321.86 million, a P/E ratio of 778.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Reach Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

