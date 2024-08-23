Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SEA (SE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):
- 8/15/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2024 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.
- 8/14/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2024 – SEA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.
- 7/23/2024 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – SEA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Dbs Bank. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/25/2024 – SEA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.
Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.18. 3,663,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,621. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,663.60 and a beta of 1.51.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.
