Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SEA (SE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):

8/15/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

8/14/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – SEA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

7/23/2024 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – SEA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Dbs Bank. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – SEA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.18. 3,663,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,621. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,663.60 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

