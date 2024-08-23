Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brinker International (EAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Brinker International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

6/25/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.70. 540,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,796. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

