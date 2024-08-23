Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $300.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

