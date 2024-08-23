Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider David Senior Sells 39,568 Shares

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider David Senior sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72), for a total value of £52,229.76 ($67,866.11).

Redcentric Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON RCN traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 131.20 ($1.70). The company had a trading volume of 244,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,043. The company has a market capitalization of £207.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,750.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.51. Redcentric plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.50 ($2.10).

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

