Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

RTO stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,139,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,610,000 after acquiring an additional 105,248 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,490,000 after acquiring an additional 528,409 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,547,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

