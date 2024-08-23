Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE: SDHC) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Smith Douglas Homes had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 2.9 %

SDHC traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $37.04. 91,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

Get Smith Douglas Homes Corp alerts:

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Douglas Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $178,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.