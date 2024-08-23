Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS):

8/2/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

8/2/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/24/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

7/23/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

IONS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 118,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,050. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 109.65%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after buying an additional 2,856,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,068,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,044,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

