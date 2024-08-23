Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.60 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54.20 ($0.70). 215,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 242,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.80 ($0.71).

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £100.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,710.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.05.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 1.03 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.