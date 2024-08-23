Reviewing Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Himalaya Technologies and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Himalaya Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 6 28 1 2.86

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $203.74, suggesting a potential upside of 23.02%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Himalaya Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Alphabet $328.28 billion 6.23 $73.80 billion $6.52 25.40

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Himalaya Technologies has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -1,764.88% Alphabet 26.70% 30.49% 21.63%

Summary

Alphabet beats Himalaya Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry in the United States. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis media market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.